Anita L. (Beauchene) Chianese, 87, peacefully passed away at home on Dec. 14, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
She was born and raised in Woonsocket, R.I., and moved to Cumberland with her deceased husband, Stanley, together they raised their three children until moving to Cape Canaveral, Fla., for the last 20 years.
Anita was the daughter of the late Albert and Ida Beauchene; she is survived by her son Alan and daughter-in-law, Cathy, her daughter, Charlene, and son-in-law, Robert, her son Chris and his partner, Tammy, and two granddaughters, Sarah and Irie.
Anita had the ability to light up a room with her smile and laugh and made an impact on so many people, and had the ability to make friends everywhere she went. She loved the simple things of life, her family, and her lifelong friends. She enjoyed walking daily around the neighborhood and along the shoreline of Cape Canaveral with her dog, Poppy. When asked how she was doing, she responded, "I have a beautiful life."
There will be a private memorial service held in her honor on Jan. 22, 2023, in the garden of her daughter's home in Belle Isle, and it will be immediately followed by a joyful Celebration of Life.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Anita's name care of Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, 5655 S. Orange Ave., Belle Isle, FL 32809.
