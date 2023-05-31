Ann Cecile Minor Mackinlay, who later in life became known as Phayth Christine Kelleher, joined her heavenly Father and those who went before her on May 25, 2023, after holding onto her faith at St. Joan of Arc Church where she sat in the front pew with Jim.
Phayth held many positions in life as she discovered the world. She was born in Attleboro, Mass., to beloved parents Cecile Charlebois and Edgar Minor. She later became mother to Stephen, Paula, and Lori-Ann.
If you lived in R.I. through the 60s and 90s, she may have been your skating, gymnastics or cheerleading coach. Or maybe she did your high school pictures, family portrait or photographed your wedding after opening Ann Mackinlay Studios. Today maybe you, your children or grandchildren skate at the Smithfield Ice Rink that she worked so hard to help get built.
Phayth then made her way to Europe becoming fluent in German and a local national, which was quite an accomplishment for a woman at that time. She was a tour guide that let her explore the far reaches of the continent. Phayth even thrived as a marketing partner and manager of a Mexican restaurant frequented by local Germans and U.S. Military alike.
Phayth had a passion for photography that graced the pages of The Observer in Greenville, R.I., made her a staple at Bryant College and helped her document the world as she explored it. She continued that passion to her last capable day, amassing over 21,000 photos on just her current computer.
Phayth’ s loving nature, compassion and giving spirit were cherished by those around her, not only her family, but her devoted friend Leslie and treasured pets Chip, Bruno and Sammy. She never lost her sense of adventure, finding the wonders of life big and small or her passion for life. Phayth taught those around her to do the same and we will carry that on in her name.
Phayth will be missed more than she could ever know, or words can express. She was the devoted mother to Stephen M. Mackinlay (Hui) of Attleboro, Mass., Paula J. Mackinlay of Tabernacle, N.J., and Lori-Ann (Michael). She was the grandmother to Anney O’Meara (Michael) and Stephen M. Mackinlay Jr.; sister to William Minor (Carol) of N.C. and the late Jane Minor of Attleboro, Mass.; aunt to Rachael Mork and William Minor Jr. She will be missed by her best friend, Leslie Kuhn, and loving partner, James Kelleher. Always loved by her special pets Bruno and Chip.
Services for Phayth will be held privately.
Phayth was cared for in the past and loved taking part in bingo activities at St Mary’s Center for Health Care and Rehabilitation. After leaving St. Mary’s, Phayth and Jim donated to their bingo program. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Mary’s Center for Activities Dept, located at 210 St. Mary’s Drive, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08003.
