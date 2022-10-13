Ann Frances (Flynn) McGovney, 83, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late James L. McGovney.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Anna F. (Keenan) Flynn.
Ann graduated from Sacred Heart School in Pawtucket and went on to earn an Associate degree from the Katharine Gibbs School. She worked for FRAM automotive parts company prior to dedicating her time fully to raising her three children and community support activities. Ann later returned to her professional career serving in retail client services positions with Fleet National Bank and Macy’s where she earned the reputation as a consummate professional who provided phenomenal customer service.
Ann was an active member of Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island Women’s Auxiliary for many years. Ann was an active parishioner at St. Margaret Church in Rumford, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Barrington, and St. Ambrose Church in Lincoln. In addition to cherishing her Sacred Heart Ladies luncheons, Ann adored her grandchildren. ‘Gram’ always looked forward to their events and was active in their lives. She enjoyed holidays, trips, and celebrations with her family and although she was often quiet, she could fill a room with her presence. Ann had a tremendous flare for style. No matter what the occasion, she always looked like a million bucks.
Ann was the beloved mother of F. Richard Dietz, Jr. (Eliza BW) of North Attleboro, Mass.; Beth-Ann Dietz Norko of North Attleboro, Mass.; the late David T. Dietz; her grandchildren, Benjamin F. Dietz (Katelyn) and great-grandchild Logan D. Dietz of Sharon, Mass., Bayley A. Markopoulos (Adam) of Norwood, Mass., Eliza A. Dietz of Boston, John G. Norko Jr., Nickolas R. Norko, Kristina A. Norko, and Elizabeth A. Norko, all of North Attleboro, Mass.
Ann’s extended family also includes her stepchildren Sandra L. Siembab of Warren, the late Robert McGovney of Rumford, Scott McGovney of Barrington, and five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 108 Washington Road, Barrington. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ann’s memory are appreciated to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02906, or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02884-9168.
