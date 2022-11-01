Ann Marie (Leco) Musiol, 76, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 27, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle.

Ann Marie was born in Boston, on June 21, 1946, to the late Dr. Domenic E. Leco and Victoria (Petrarca) Leco of North Attleboro, Mass. She attended St. Mary’s elementary school and graduated from North Attleboro High School. She spent many years as a talented florist before studying to be a senior care activities director. In this role, Ann Marie worked for The Steere House in Providence, R.I., and eventually retired from Grandview Center in Cumberland, R.I., where she had a passion for bringing smiles to all of those she cared for in her very fitting career.

