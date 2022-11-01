Ann Marie (Leco) Musiol, 76, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 27, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle.
Ann Marie was born in Boston, on June 21, 1946, to the late Dr. Domenic E. Leco and Victoria (Petrarca) Leco of North Attleboro, Mass. She attended St. Mary’s elementary school and graduated from North Attleboro High School. She spent many years as a talented florist before studying to be a senior care activities director. In this role, Ann Marie worked for The Steere House in Providence, R.I., and eventually retired from Grandview Center in Cumberland, R.I., where she had a passion for bringing smiles to all of those she cared for in her very fitting career.
Ann Marie loved the beach and spending vacation time with her family for many summers in Narragansett, R.I.
As a skillful cook, she would prepare favorite dishes for family gatherings large and small and work tirelessly in the kitchen to make her family happy.
Ann Marie is survived by her loving husband, Eddie Musiol, her son Garth Hobson and his wife, Julie, of North Attleboro, Mass., son Heath Hobson and his wife, Jodi, of North Attleboro, son Seth Hobson and his wife, Shannon, of Pawtucket, R.I.; grandchildren, Matthew, Alexandra, Michael, Abigail and Juli, and great-grandchildren Jackson and Hank. She also leaves behind her stepmother, Lynne Leco of Tiverton, R.I.; her brothers Eugene and Richard Leco of North Attleboro, Mass., and loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro, Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church (Transfiguration of the Lord Parish), 14 Park St., North Attleboro, Mass.
Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 261 West Wrentham Road, Cumberland, R.I.
