Ann Marie (Quartino) Torregrossa, 73, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence after a 25-year battle with breast cancer.
She was the wife of Anthony Torregrossa for 50 years. Born in Providence, Ann Marie was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lee (Morelli) Quartino.
Ann Marie was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and grandmother. She now joins her parents Thomas and Lee and brothers Thomas Quartino and Joseph Quartino. She leaves behind her husband; Anthony, her son, Michael Torregrossa; her daughter, Lisa Torregrossa, and her husband, Robert Eilers; her grandson Jack Eilers; her sister, Barbara Quartino Paolino; as well as sisters-in-law Marie Quartino and Angela Quartino; nieces Cynthia Quartino, Cheryl (McGillivray) Tsakos, Heather (Quartino) Howard, and Brianna Paolino; and nephew Adam Paolino. All of whom will miss her dearly.
Ann Marie was a loving, energetic, strong, and devout woman. She had a passion for life and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked to cook, do puzzles, go shopping, play games, read, sit in her yard, tend her garden, walk around the neighborhood, and watch movies and television. Ann Marie also enjoyed going on trips, whether to the casino or further away. One of her special recent memories was a vacation in Hawaii.
Ann Marie enjoyed helping others. She was a longtime public servant at the Town Clerk’s Office in Smithfield and was previously employed at Acme Buyrite Beauty Supply. She was also a communicant of Our Lady of Grace parish in Johnston where she was a devoted member of the St. Anne’s Sodality and always looked forward to participating in the activities hosted by the church.
Ann Marie’s visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8:15-9:45 a.m., in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., in Our Lady of Grace Church, 4 Lafayette St., Johnston. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1 Rhode Island Ave., Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Our Lady of Grace Memorial Fund.
