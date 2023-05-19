On the morning of May 17, 2023, Anne Elizabeth Normandin, 75, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away peacefully at Miriam Hospital with her family by her side due to a long-term illness.
Anne was born in 1947 to her mother, Elizabeth Krawczyk, and her father, Henry Krawczyk. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David Normandin, in 1997 at the age of 49.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Carter. She leaves behind her three children, daughter Dr. Tracy Normandin LaChapelle her husband, George, and grandchildren Tyler and Kaily LaChapelle; son, Brent Normandin, his wife, Ann-Marie, and grandchildren, Brooke and Ava Normandin; youngest daughter and care-taker for many years, Tricia Normandin Dyer, and her husband, Paul Dyer.
Anne was passionate about her family and was compassionate for all animals. She was known for her love of entertaining and cooking Sunday family dinners. Anne would like to let you know "I know my time here is done." "We (her children) are so proud of your strength, Mom, to fight to the end, but we're happy knowing that the angels finally have you in a place of comfort and tranquility. We love you! You will forever be in our thoughts, hearts, and prayers."
At her request, private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Friends of the North Smithfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 653, Slatersville, RI 02876, and Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.