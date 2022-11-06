Annette A. Poisson, 94, formerly of Railroad Street, Manville, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her home at The Village at Waterman Lake in Greenville.
She was the loving wife of the late Raoul “Ralph” Poisson. Annette and Ralph were married on May 30, 1955 and shared over 25 years together until Ralph’s untimely passing in December 1980.
Born in St. Andre P.Q., Canada, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Marie Jeanne (Paradise) Carrier. She was raised in Woonsocket and resided in Manville for most of her life. In recent years, Annette made the transition to living at The Village at Waterman Lake in Greenville.
Annette worked as a machine knitter in the local textile industry and was a dedicated homemaker when raising her family.
Annette was a longtime communicant of St. James Parish and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. In her earlier years, she volunteered her time at Woonsocket Hospital/Landmark Medical Center.
Annette was an avid swimmer at the Woonsocket YMCA and absolutely loved her time in the summer at the beach and swimming in the ocean at Scarborough. An active and athletic person throughout her life, Annette played tennis, volleyball and softball.
Annette will be remembered as a devoted mother and cherished her role as a Memere to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Annette is survived by her four children including her daughter, Doris Poisson, of Warwick, and three sons, Louis Poisson and his wife, Mary Ann, of Florida, Emile Poisson and his wife, Karla, of Missouri, and Normand Poisson and his wife, Allyson, of Milford, Mass. She was the sister of Adele Bolton of Texas and the late Aime and Lucille Carrier, Lillian Robitaille and Madeleine Leveillee. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St., Manville.
