Annette A. Poisson, 94, formerly of Railroad Street, Manville, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her home at The Village at Waterman Lake in Greenville.

She was the loving wife of the late Raoul “Ralph” Poisson. Annette and Ralph were married on May 30, 1955 and shared over 25 years together until Ralph’s untimely passing in December 1980.

