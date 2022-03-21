Annette C. Paquette, 86, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at The Friendly Home. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J. Paquette. They were married on May 10, 1958, and shared 44 years together until his passing in 2002.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Emma (Bergeron) Ethier.
In her earlier years Annette was employed at Narragansett Knitting and Royal Robes. She later worked at American Cord & Webbing Inc. for many years before retiring. Annette had a special talent for sewing and her game of choice was bingo, although she would tell you she didn’t like bingo. Annette was at her happiest when she was around her family. The Friendly Home became part of her family, where they took great care of her and put up with her cranky quirky ways.
Annette is survived by her son Raymond R. Paquette and her daughter Marie Desautels and her husband, Marcel, all of Woonsocket. She was the sister of Lilian Bouvier of Woonsocket and the late Pauline Harnois, Therese “Terry” Ethier and Jacqueline “Jackie” Ethier. She was the loving grandmother of Jill, Emily, Samantha, Katelyn, Meghann and Corinne and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Friday, March 25, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish (OLQM Church) Park Ave. Woonsocket. Annette will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Robert, at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Visiting hours are Thursday, from 4 to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association RI Chapter 245 Waterman St. Suite 306 Providence, RI. 02906 or www.alz.org.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
