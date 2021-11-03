Cumberland - Annette R. (Lussier) Desmarais, 70, of Mendon Road, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of Andre E. Desmarais. Mr. & Mrs. Desmarais had been married for 48 years.
Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Adrien and Marguerite (Gervais) Lussier, she had lived in Albion for many years, before moving to Cumberland five years ago.
Mrs. Desmarais was a medical technologist for 44 years at the former Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island retiring five years ago. She was a graduate of Rhode Island College.
Annette was a renowned dollmaker, which gave her the greatest joy. She also enjoyed all sorts of crafts, including sewing, quilting and painting. She was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church, Albion.
Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Monique Desmarais, of Lincoln; three sons, Marc Desmarais of Lincoln, Denis Desmarais of Richlands, N.C., and Daniel Desmarais of Norwood, Mass.; three brothers, Adrien Lussier of South Carolina, Roland Lussier of Manville, and Richard Lussier of Wrentham, Mass.; and six grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 9 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.
