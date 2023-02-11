Annie D. (Brien) Gill, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at home with her loving family by her side.
She was the wife of the late Edward Gill Sr. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Herve and Medora (Masse) Brien.
Annie was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Annie lived her life especially for her sons Frankie and the late Robert. She also enjoyed watching television, smoking, lollipops and going different places with Melissa, her ride or die partner, and having lots of fun. She was well known for her favorite saying, “Oh Well”
She is survived by her three sons, Emile and his wife, Joyce Gill, of Woonsocket, Edward Gill Jr. of Woonsocket, and Francis Gill of Woonsocket; four daughters, Carol Dionne of North Smithfield, Marie Gill of Woonsocket, Rene Marzini and her husband, Jack, of Cumberland, and Margarette Cullerton and her husband, Ronald, of Woonsocket; 27 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.
She was also the mother of the late Robert Gill and sister to the late Gerard, Raymond, Albert, Omer, Marcil, Rene, Cecile Beattie, Doris Krupski, Blanche Bianco, and Rita Noiseux.
A funeral home service was held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Calling hours were held Thursday, Feb. 9.
The family would like to express their sincere thank you to Hope Hospice and to PACE for all their care and help they gave to their mother.
