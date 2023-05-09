Anthony Altieri Jr., 89, of Cumberland, died on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
He was the son of the late Anthony Sr. and Lena (Batissta) Altieri. He was the loving husband of Viola C. Altieri.
Anthony was a service technician and restaurant owner prior to retiring. He lived in Cumberland for 60 years. He was the former owner of Tony’s Family Restaurant, and Anthony's Family Restaurant. Anthony had a band called Al Anthony and His Orchestra. He frequented the Wanskuck Boys Club, where he had played basketball, baseball, and music. Anthony loved going to the beach and doing crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his children Bruce A. Altieri Sr. and his wife, Kimberly Altieri, and Karen Altieri. Anthony was the grandfather to Bruce Altieri Jr. and his wife, Stephanie Altieri, and the great-grandfather to Bruce Altieri III. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Anthony was the brother to the late Sully Altieri and Connie Altieri Putnam.
A memorial service will be held at the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, on Thursday, May 11, at 5 p.m. The family will be receiving guests from 4 to 5 p.m., in The O’Neill Funeral Home, prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Antoine’s for all that they did for Anthony during his time at the Residence.
