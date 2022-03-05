Anthony J. Motta, 91, of Abbott Run Valley Road, Cumberland, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Elsie M. (Porcaro) Motta.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph and Madeline (DeSimone) Motta, he had resided in Cumberland for the past 22 years, previously living in Lincoln.
Mr. Motta was a land surveyor for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, retiring in 1986. He worked on numerous large projects throughout his career, including the construction of Route 95, the Newport Bridge, the expansion of T. F. Green Airport, and Quonset Point. He performed the calculations for the removal of the Independent Man from the top of the Rhode Island State House in 1975 (which was the first time the statue had been removed for refurbishing since its installation in 1899).
He was an enthusiastic supporter of whatever his wife, children and grandchildren were interested in. He was active in Camp Fire Girls, leading hiking and camping trips, and volunteering his time and skills for projects at the Narragansett Council’s Camp WoHeLo, including the construction of an outdoor chapel in the woods. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts, acting as a Webelos troop leader and enjoyed designing and building numerous award-winning Pinewood Derby cars with his sons and grandsons. He supported the Young People’s Symphony of R.I. in which his youngest son played. He cheered on his granddaughter and grandsons at their sporting and performing arts events. He loved steam locomotives and model trains, taking his wife, children and grandchildren on train rides throughout the northeast and spending countless hours building model trains.
He was a communicant of St. Jude Church, Lincoln, and his faith was very important to him, as was his love of family.
He is survived by his daughter, Toni Ann Motta, and her husband, Frank Yip, of Cumberland; his son Michael Motta and his wife, Mary Motta, of South Kingstown; his son Gerald “Jerry” Motta of Cumberland; and his grandchildren, Jesse Motta Yip, Zachary Motta Yip, Sarah Motta, and Neil Motta. He was the brother of the late Joseph M. Motta.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln, R.I. 02865, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Funeral arrangements are provided by Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
