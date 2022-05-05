Anthony “Tony” A. Frattarelli Jr., 80, of Greenville, died peacefully on April 30 with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joan (Farmanian) Frattarelli, his children: Angelo Frattarelli and his wife, Dawn, Donna Buehrer and her husband, Ralph, and Anthony Frattarelli; his grandchildren: Anna and Anthony Frattarelli, Robert Frattarelli and his wife, Abbey, Bret, and Emma Buehrer, Lily Frattarelli; his sister, Annette Godin and her husband, Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Frattarelli and Eleanor (Vescuso) Frattarelli Judge, his younger sister, Marilyn Pickford, and his daughter-in-law Kathleen (Ryan) Frattarelli.
A man of extraordinary physical strength and an indomitable will, Tony fought a courageous 3-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Before he was diagnosed in 2019, Tony literally overpowered the early symptoms of his illness before its effects began to take their toll. Even then, Tony refused to cower to his disease, leaving no stone unturned to maintain his dignity and quality of life. In his mind, this was just another challenge to overcome. And Tony overcame many. As a student at Cranston High School in 1958, he assumed responsibility to provide for his family after multiple sclerosis incapacitated his father, who later succumbed to the disease.
Tony enlisted in the United States Army in 1960, serving honorably until his discharge in 1963. As a specialist for the Third Army’s Engineering Corp, Tony honed his skills as a master diesel and heavy equipment mechanic, and he became an indispensable mechanic for Campanella & Cardi Construction. In 1974, Tony and Joan founded Smithfield Diesel and Transmission Repair, the pre-eminent diesel repair shop in Rhode Island, if not all Southeast New England.
A fitness fanatic, Tony competed in numerous marathons, including the Ocean State and Boston Marathons, and he participated annually in the MS 150 bike tours to raise money for multiple sclerosis research. While his athletic achievements were considerable, Tony’s greatest joy was watching his grandchildren compete. He was an avid fan of Bishop Hendricken hockey and football, Scituate girls’ lacrosse and soccer, and Walter Johnson High School (Bethesda, Md.) baseball. From 2012 – 2016, he was a constant presence at URI hockey games, traveling regularly with Joan for weekend road games. Tony also enjoyed the finer aspects of life and encouraged and supported all of his grandchildren’s endeavors. He traveled extensively, often accompanied by his cousins, Alfred Jr. and Bernard Jackvony, and together the three were known affectionately as “il tre fratelli.” Tony looked forward to the regular wine-tasting dinners he enjoyed with his dear friends, and he possessed a knowledge of fine wine that exceeded most sommeliers.
Tony was a communicant and head usher of St. Philip's Church in Greenville. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.
His Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, May 3, at 9:30 a.m., in St Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation was held May 2 in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Tony’s memory can be made to the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association, R.I. Chapter, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940, or HopeHealth and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St. Providence, RI 02904.
