Antoinette “Toni” (Jalette) Trant, 100, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
She was the beloved wife for 61 years of the late Robert W. “Bill” Trant, and the loving mother of Susan A. Trant, Nancy A. Mahoney and her husband, Peter, and Linda A. Boyle and her late husband, Michael, all of Blackstone. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Robin A. Boyle and her husband, Christopher Kellogg, and Evan R. Boyle; and great-grandchildren Ethan Kellogg and Theodore Boyle.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Aug. 8, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Honore and Rosalba (Sarazin) Jalette.
She was a lifelong resident of Blackstone and worked for 47 years for many Woonsocket Textile Mills until retiring. She was officially recognized as Blackstone’s oldest resident and was presented the Boston Post Cane Award plaque presented by the Massachusetts House of Representatives and the Blackstone Historical Commission at the celebration of her 100th birthday.
She was a communicant of St. Theresa Church. Toni was an avid knitter, rock wall builder and gardener. She loved to go fishing, and blueberry and nut picking with her family. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Divine Mercy Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone. There are no visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Metrowest Hospice, 200 Nickerson Road, Marlborough, MA 01752, would be appreciated. In memory of Mom, please bring a stone/rock for her last rock picking.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham, Mass.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.