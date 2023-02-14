Antonio "Anthony" Iannuccilli, Jr., 94, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 13, at Briarcliffe Manor.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Antonio "Anthony" and Eva (Payette) Iannuccilli. Known to family and friends as “Junior” and “Papa Tony,” Anthony and his late wife, Grace (Nicini) Iannuccilli, raised their family in the Thornton section of Johnston, also known as Frog City.
A U.S. Airforce veteran, he worked for the family-run Angel Home Improvement Construction Company in the 1960s, then owned and operated Tony’s Sandwich Shop in Downtown Providence. He was the sales manager at J&K Electric for 10 years before buying The Vineyard Restaurant in Johnston, which he operated with his son, David, in the 1980s.
A lifelong New York Yankees fan, he enjoyed playing golf, reading and listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra and country.
He will be remembered for his bright smile, incredible resilience in the face of multiple health issues, and above all else, his great devotion to his family.
Anthony is survived by his four children: Gerald Iannuccilli, Deborah Livingston (John Luzcz), Janice Cappelli and Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli (Carolyn). He also leaves seven grandchildren: Duane Livingston (Shalem), Laura Kaufer (Kyle), Mark Livingston (Jenna); Nicole and Michael Cappelli; David Jr. and Emily Iannuccilli; and seven great-grandchildren: Kaleesi, Dylan and Maddox Livingston; Grace and David Kaufer; Mark and Layla Livingston.
He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas, Arthur, Joseph, James and Raymond Iannuccilli.
His family would like to extend its deepest thanks to the staff at Briarcliffe for the great care and attention they gave to him during his time there.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Winfield and Sons Funeral Home, 571 W Greenville Road, Scituate. Burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.