Antonio J. Gendron, 85, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home in Lady Lake, Fla. He was the husband of the late Ann C. (Cornell) Gendron.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Antonio F. and Beatrice (Larocque) Gendron. Tony resided in Florida for the past 30 years, previously residing in Massachusetts and Cumberland.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Tony leaves behind his two beloved parrots, Maggie & Rosie. He enjoyed playing golf, square dancing, and bowling, even bowling a perfect game of 300.
He was employed by the former International Paper, Attleboro for over 30 years, until his retirement.
He is survived by his children: MauriAnn Bartley and her husband, Richard Unsworth, of Lady Lake, Fla., Kimberly Sumic and her husband, Kelvin, of Waikoloa, Hawaii, and Christy Pytka Baptista and her husband, Jack, of Woonsocket; his two brothers: George Gendron of North Attleboro and Frank Gendron of Lovell, Maine' two sisters: Anna Gendron of Warwick and Yvonne Gendron Bell of Smithfield; five grandchildren: Smythe-Anne Bartley, William Sumic, Don Sumic, Colette Sumic, Nicole Pytka; one great-grandson, Randy Barrett, along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Rita Bannon, Norma Beauregard, and Barbara Texeira.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Tony's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
