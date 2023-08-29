Antonio “Tony” Pereira, age 90, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at his home in Warwick.
The son of the late Silverio and Maria (Pestana) Pereira, he was born in Pawtucket, R.I. For 64 years, he was the cherished husband of Constance D. (Levesque) Pereira.
Tony was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he earned the rank of corporal upon his honorable discharge. For 25 years, he was employed by the former Butler Shoe in Pawtucket as assistant vice president. He also worked at Brown University Bio-Medical Center as a warehouse manager before his retirement in 2002.
A devoted brother of the Masonic Grand Lodge, he served as Past Potentate of the R.I. Shriners in 1995 and Past Master of Harmony Lodge #9. He was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, American Legion Post 14, and the Scottish Rite.
In addition to his wife, Tony is survived by two children: Laura Randle and her husband, Robert, of Smithfield, and David Pereira of Warwick; four grandchildren: Evan, Eric, Elizabeth, and Mackenzie; two great-grandchildren: Camden and Bennet; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five siblings: Joseph Pereira, Mary Rabczak, Rose Jamieson, Manuel Pereira, and John Pereira.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, with a Masonic service at 6:45 p.m. His funeral service will be on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home followed by burial at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony’s memory may be sent to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
