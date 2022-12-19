Arline F. "Kitty" Day, 89, of Greenville, passed away Dec. 16, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimer's for 10 years.
She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Day for 52 years who passed away June 16, 2006. Born in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Francis A. and Arline L. (Charron) Ouellette.
Arline is survived by a daughter Donna Davis of Douglas, Mass., a granddaughter, Crystal Nicholson, and her husband, Chris, of Attleboro, Mass., a grandson, David Wing of Tannersville, N.Y., and a great-grandson, Johnathon Healy, of Attleboro, Mass., along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Rita Paquette, and brother, Clarence Ouellette.
She worked for many years as a medical assistant. She was a devoted member of St. Joan of Arc Church, Cumberland, for 20 years, where she was a high soprano in their choir. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, and making candy for the family, friends, and choir members. She also loved to go dancing and see her favorite local bands.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, beginning with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
