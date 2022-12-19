Arline F. "Kitty" Day, 89, of Greenville, passed away Dec. 16, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimer's for 10 years.

She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Day for 52 years who passed away June 16, 2006. Born in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Francis A. and Arline L. (Charron) Ouellette.

