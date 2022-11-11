Armand A. Doiron, 87, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Cherry Hill Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Johnston, R.I., with loving family by his side.
He is the beloved husband of Constance (Lamarre) Doiron for three years, and his late wife, Alice (Moulson) Doiron, married for 55 years. He is the loving father of Monique Packer of Tucson, Ariz., Anne Jacques and her husband, John, of Paxton, Mass., Denise McIlmail of Warwick, R.I, Nicole Doiron-McIlmail and her husband, Jay, of Burrillville, R.I. He leaves his cherished 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Armand was born on March 11, 1935, in Albion, R.I., the son of the late Doninique and Armande Blanche (Desjardins) Doiron. He is the brother of Auray Doiron of Woonsocket, R.I., and the late Gerard Doiron, Edgar Doiron, and Sr. Therese Doiron, PM. He also leaves his nieces and nephews.
He was a resident of Woonsocket, formerly of Tucson, Ariz. for 20 years and previously of Albion, R.I., for 60 years. Armand was employed as a truck driver for E & L Trucking in Pawtucket, R.I., worked for Super Value in Cranston, R.I., for 13 years in the warehouse, and was a security guard for three years at the Army National Guard Base in Tucson, Ariz., until retiring.
He was a member of the Albion Fire Department for 23 years as a volunteer, a member of the Teamsters Union #251 of East Providence for 27 years, a member of the Manville Sportsman Club, and a member of the United Motorcycle Club in Woonsocket for many years. He was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church, Albion, R.I.
Armand was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed traveling with his wife Alice, having traveled throughout the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. He will be greatly missed.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m., from Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are on Monday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Armand A. Doiron to the Public Safety Special Needs Coalition (PSSNC), 51 Hope St., Lincoln, RI 02865 or online at www.pssncri.com would be appreciated. To sign the guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
