Armand A. Doiron, 87, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Cherry Hill Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Johnston, R.I., with loving family by his side.

He is the beloved husband of Constance (Lamarre) Doiron for three years, and his late wife, Alice (Moulson) Doiron, married for 55 years. He is the loving father of Monique Packer of Tucson, Ariz., Anne Jacques and her husband, John, of Paxton, Mass., Denise McIlmail of Warwick, R.I, Nicole Doiron-McIlmail and her husband, Jay, of Burrillville, R.I. He leaves his cherished 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

