Armand J. Pontbriant, 100, of Cumberland, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023. He was the husband of the late Irene M. (Corneau) Pontbriant.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Edna Dupras Pontbriant. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Mr. Pontbriant entered the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and was a Veteran of World War II, serving primarily in the Pacific Theatre. He was proud to be a Marine and he carried that love throughout his life.
Armand was a self-employed contractor and constructed about 100 homes in Cumberland and the surrounding areas. He was a member of the Carpenters Union.
He was a dedicated and passionate sports trading card collector and those who love him will be sorting through his collection for years with hopes of sharing them with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, cribbage, as well as an occasional trip to the casino. Those who love him will remember his strong, stern personality and his unconditional love for his grandchildren.
He leaves his children, Roger M. Pontbriant and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Harrisville, Gloria F. Kelliher and her husband, Paul, of West Roxbury, Mass., Diane E. Martin and her late husband, John, of Harrisville, and Ronald O. Pontbriant and his wife, Linda, of Cumberland; his siblings, Ellen Gertrude Fugere of Lincoln and Gerald Pontbriant of Central Falls; his 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Claire Gingras and brother of the late Ellen Pontbriant, Irene Bonin, and Jane Trahan.
He was dearly beloved by the caring staff at the former Ballou Home in Woonsocket and at Mount St. Rita Health Centre, and the family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for their kind care.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Armand's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in the St. Aidan / St. Patrick Parish, Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland. Burial will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, 370 7th Ave Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.
