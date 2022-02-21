Armand Leo Bonin III, 56, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away at home on Feb. 4, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on May 28, 1965. He was the son of the late Armand L Bonin Jr. of North Smithfield and Claire (O'Neill) Dike of North Smithfield.
He lived with his fiancée, Dyan Boucher, of Lincoln, whom he described as the love of his life and his soul mate. He is also survived by his beloved children, Armand L Bonin IV of Maine and Brittany L Bonin of Florida; his sister, Judith Duquette, and her husband, Dennis, of Smithfield, and his brother, Thomas Bonin, and his wife, Monique, of Tiverton; his granddaughter, Aubree Lynn Bonin, of Maine, and several nieces and a nephew. Armand is also survived by his beloved dog, Gizmo, who brought him great comfort, happiness and love throughout his life and illness.
Armand grew up, and graduated high school and lived in North Smithfield, before moving to Lincoln.
Armand worked for DePetrillo's in North Providence, as an early teen. He worked for the Polytop Corporation in Slatersville and Rick's Auto Body in Warwick. At the same time, he worked as a security guard for Securitas Security at the Lincoln Mall on weekends and holidays. Armand then opened and ran his own car detailing business (Diamond Auto Polishing) in Smithfield and most recently in Johnston. Armand was a hard worker and did not mind long hours. He took great pride in his work and appreciated all of his customers. He was kind, generous and cherished all the friendships he made along the way.
Armand loved to travel to Maine for his birthday during Memorial Day weekends and especially enjoyed his yearly trips with Dyan to Myrtle Beach, S.C. He enjoyed their weekly date nights at their favorite Chinese Restaurant where they would share pictures and silly videos to social media. He was also into health and fitness and belonged to several area gyms. He enjoyed lifting weights and took great pride in his physique. Armand was a car enthusiast and throughout his life owned several corvettes, dirt bikes and motorcycles. He could often be seen feeding or rescuing a stray or injured cat, bird, frog or any animal in need. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels. He owned many animals throughout his life including dogs, cats, rabbits and an iguana.
Final arrangements are private at Armand's request. It was extremely important to Armand that he be remembered as the vibrant person he was before his illness, who loved his fiancée, family, friends and the simple life that he shared with Dyan and Gizmo.
The family would like to thank Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care Staff for their assistance during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations be made to The Rhode Island Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals in Armand's name. For the online guestbook, visit www.OlsonParent.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.