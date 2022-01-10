Armand W. Dubois, 85, of Woonsocket, died Jan. 9, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
He was the husband of Muriel (Laliberte) Dubois for 62 loving years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Wilbrod and Florida (Lachapelle) Dubois.
Mr. Dubois served in the United States Army and graduated from Johnson and Wales University. Armand began working as a knitter in his family’s business and owned Diamond Hill Antenna Service for 28 years. He also worked for the Woonsocket Police Department - Traffic Division for 16 years, retiring in 2000. Armand also worked as a chief mechanic for bowling alleys in Woonsocket and Milford. Armand was active with the Boy Scouts and was an accomplished cake decorator.
Along with his wife, Muriel, he is survived by his four children, Marc Dubois and his wife, Elaine, of Woonsocket, Michael Dubois and his wife, Jane, of Woonsocket, Lynn Dubois of North Scituate, Brian Dubois and his wife, Ora, of North Smithfield, and the late David Dubois. He also leaves two brothers, Dennis Dubois of Lincoln, and Robert Dubois of Woonsocket; three sisters, Constance St. Germaine of Woonsocket, Pauline McLeod of Dexter, Maine, and Lucille Bourque of Ft. Myers, Fla., and was predeceased by his brother Richard Dubois. He leaves 10 grandchildren, Derek, Stefanie, Matthew, Jason, Nicole, Colby, and Dylan Dubois, Corey Deschepper, Chelsea Allard, and Joel Charette; and four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Max, and Kylie Dubois, and Kaelyn Morgan.
The family wishes to especially thank the staff at Hope Hospice/Philip Hulitar and Comfort Keepers for their passionate and loving care.
His funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.