Arsen Shamshoian passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Joan (O'Donnell) Shamshoian. They had been married for 46 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Dajad and Vartanoush (Sohigian) Shamshoian.
Arsen Shamshoian passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Joan (O'Donnell) Shamshoian. They had been married for 46 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Dajad and Vartanoush (Sohigian) Shamshoian.
Arsen resided in Pawtucket for 50 years and later lived in Little Compton and Cumberland, where he raised his family and thoroughly enjoyed his new life as a husband and father.
He was a proud alumnus of Brown University and earned degrees both in chemistry and physics. His education lives on in the many students who were inspired by him and who, likewise, gave back to the community in numerous and varied ways … be it in research, education, medicine, finance or the trades. Arsen bonded with his students and enjoyed lifelong connections with many. During his 45-year career, he always looked forward to summer’s end when he would be returning to his classroom, his laboratory and, especially, his students. He was a teacher in every sense of the word.
A conversationalist and raconteur, Arsen similarly connected with friends, family and colleagues, engaging them in discussions and memories ranging from cooking to chemistry; his Armenian heritage to current events; classical music to sports. He enjoyed good conversation and could be counted on to create a lively debate.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Victoria Shamshoian, and his three brothers, Hurant, Hagop and Zareh Shamshoian.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; two sons, John D. Shamshoian and his wife, Jennifer, of North Attleboro, Mass., and Aaron P. Shamshoian and his wife, Lindsey, of Greenwich, Conn.; and four grandsons, Kevin, John, David and William Shamshoian.
A funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Saints Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial in Swan Point Cemetery will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Doctors Without Borders (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org) would be appreciated.
For the guestbook and directions, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.