Arthur F. Trahan Sr., 87, of Central Pike, Scituate, passed away on Saturday, March 18, in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of Dorothy E. (Sousa) Trahan. They had been married for 62 years.
Born in Scituate, a son of the late Olidor and Sara (Gladu) Trahan. He had lived in Scituate his whole life. He was an Army veteran. He was the owner and operator of the former A.C.D. Incorporated, an excavating company. He had also worked for the former Dexter Brothers Oil Company. He was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for the town of Scituate until his retirement in 1997.
Art loved working outdoors, enjoyed working on anything mechanical and loved construction projects. He was a league bowler at Town Hall Lanes. He also enjoyed attending church and his grandchildren’s school, sporting and musical events throughout the years.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Arthur F. “Skip” Trahan, Jr. (Maddalena) of Stafford, Va., Charlene Randall (Kevin Breene) of West Greenwich and Cynthia Moscarelli (David) of Smithfield. He was the proud grandfather of Torey and Derek Randall, Carolyn and Mitchell Trahan, Leah Moscarelli and 11 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Ronald H. Trahan of Scituate. He was the brother of the late Roberta Gagnon, Cecile Rogers and Roland Trahan.
His funeral will be held Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. in the North Scituate Baptist Church, 619 West Greenville Road (Route 116), North Scituate, R.I. Interment will follow at Phillip’s Memorial Cemetery, Foster. Visitation is Friday, March 24, from 4-7 p.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville, R.I.
If desired, donations in his memory may be made to either Scituate Preservation Society, PO Box 551, North Scituate, RI 02857, or Hope Hospice, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
