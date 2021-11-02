Arthur Howard LaPlante, 57, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully with family by his side after a brief illness at the West Roxbury Veterans Medical Center in Massachusetts.
Arthur was born June 23, 1964, to the late Howard Francis and Florence Edith (Newton) LaPlante of Cranston. He lived in Western Cranston until joining the Army in 1983. Arthur enjoyed traveling and was stationed throughout the U.S., residing in Hawaii for several years. After becoming disabled in 1989, he returned to Rhode Island to be closer to family and has lived in Cumberland for the past 32 years.
Arthur is survived by his daughters, Amanda Biggs and her partner, Brian Mello, of West Warwick; Alicia LaPlante and her partner, Garland Webb, of Pawtucket; his step-son, Andrew LaPlante, and his wife, Kate, of Warwick; and his sister, Lynda LaPlante, of Cumberland. Arthur has 10 grandchildren: Thea Biggs, Kaley Biggs, Emily Biggs, Lee LaPlante, CJ Biggs, Nathaniel Biggs, Franklin Webb, Samantha Biggs, Linkin Webb, and Elliana Mello, and his first great-grandson is expected in April of 2022.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m., in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston. A Funeral Service will follow immediately at 5 p.m. Final committal will be held graveside on Monday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m., in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics of Rhode Island at https://tinyurl.com/htf8esvp, or the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) at https://pva.org/ would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be shared at www.thebutterfieldhome.com .
