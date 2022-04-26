Arthur L. Gingras, 83, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Edmund and Mary Lillian (Baril) Gingras. He had resided in Lincoln and Pawtucket during most of his life, and the last 16 years he had resided in Cumberland.
He was the devoted father of Laurie DeMayo (Joseph) of The Villages, Fla., and Scott Gingras of Pawtucket; cherished “Pops” to his grandson Jesse Callahan of Pawtucket and his great-granddaughter Allison Callahan of Attleboro, Mass.; and beloved brother of Barbara Sroka of Cumberland. He was the brother of the late Irene Y. Gingras, Edmund D. Gingras, Richard G. Gingras, Evelyn A. Laliberte, Robert K. Gingras, Earl J. Gingras, and Alfred E. Gingras.
Arthur proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division until 1958. In 1960, he married and moved to Pawtucket where he raised his family with his wife Leona. He had held various jobs prior to his employment as a steel fabricator and layout man at Tower Iron Works in Seekonk, Mass., which he held until its closing in 1978. He then applied those same skills to R.I. Welding & Fabricating until his retirement.
He was always faithful and dedicated to his family and friends and gave his all to any endeavor that was placed before him, whether it was in service to his family, his country, or his employer. He was a humble yet devout Christian with a deep and unshakable faith that Jesus is his Savior. He was known for his quick wit and his competitive game-playing nature. The weekly Wednesday night “reality-TV” viewings at his sister Barbara’s house are now forever changed. His absence will leave a profound void at future family holiday gatherings. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private service for family and friends will be held in the Mausoleum at Highland Memorial Park in Johnston on May 16, 2022.
