Arthur "Lefty" Grenon, 91, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hope Hospice.
The day marked the 69th wedding anniversary of he and the love of his life the late Jacqueline (Allard) Grenon, who passed away in 2016.
Arthur was born on Oct. 25, 1931, to the late Armand and Elise (Lizotte) Grenon.
He was a star pitcher of the Mt. St. Charles Academy class of 1948. Former president of the Woonsocket Traffic Club. Arthur was a former member of the Club Marquette and Le Club Par X. He was a parish trustee at the former St. Ann Parish, Woonsocket, where he was an integral part in obtaining funding for the start of St. Ann's CYO. Arthur also coached various baseball teams.
After playing baseball for Mt. St. Charles Academy, Arthur was scouted by the Dodger baseball organization and played for the Brooklyn Dodgers as a left-handed pitcher. He attended spring trainings at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla., where he met the likes of Jackie Robinson, Pewee Reese, Johnny Padres, Clem Labine and so many other greats. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, and was stationed stateside at Fort Eustis, Va. He played with Willie Mays at Ft. Eustis for the Ft. Eustis Wheels as a pitcher, while Willie was in center field. Willie Mays latest book "24" includes the picture of The Wheels with Lefty Grenon seated in front of Willie. During the years he had pitched for exhibition games with Willie Mays and Jim Lubka at Negro League stadiums in South Carolina.
He loved his years of going to their mobile home at Bass River Park on Cape Cod and was also an avid golfer. He relished his years of golf outings and lunches at local Woonsocket eateries with Traffic sales representatives. He enjoyed going to Twin River to try his luck at the slots, although usually borrowing money from his wife Jackie. Arthur loved going to Kay’s Restaurant, Woonsocket, and he always spoke about his years growing up in Chipman’s Corner, Woonsocket. Arthur was a gentleman’s gentleman and the most caring and kind person you could every meet, always going out of his way to lend a helping hand.
He was employed as a Traffic Manager for the former I. Medoff Co., Woonsocket for more than 25 years and also ACS Industries, Woonsocket for 25 years.
He was a communicant of St. Aidan Church, Cumberland.
He is survived by his children: Greg Grenon and his wife, Paulette, of Cumberland, Michael Grenon and his partner, Janet Allard, of Woonsocket, Kathline “Kelli” Jensen and her husband, Earl, of Cumberland, and John Grenon of Cumberland. Survived by his grandchildren: Jamie and (Jessica) Grenon of Cumberland, and great-grandchildren Kayla, Colin and Evan, Jodie and (Tim) Bouvier of Cumberland and great-grandchildren Lyla and Cameron, Nicole and (Jeffrey) Lane of Millbury, Mass., and great-grandchildren Larissa & Madison, Derek Jensen and fiance, Kelsey Vierra, of Johnston, Justin and (Kate) Grenon of Westfield, Mass., and great-grandchildren Adeline and Emerie. Also, his sister Connie Roy and her husband, Roland, of North Smithfield along with many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his forever loving and protective dog, Max. He was the brother of the late, Jeannette Briere, Alfred Grenon, Muriel Parenteau, and Robert Grenon.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Arthur’s Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday Nov., 11, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care - Attn: Philanthropy- 1085 N Main St., Providence, RI 02904-5719.
www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com
