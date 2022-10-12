Arthur "Pete" J. Dexter, Jr., 75, of North Smithfield, died Oct. 9, 2022, at home.
He was the husband of 52 years of the late Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Dexter. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Arthur "Pete" Dexter Sr. and Helen (Proulx) Dexter.
Mr. Dexter was a Vietnam Army veteran and worked as an electrician and foreman for National Grid. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing at Wallum Lake.
He is survived by his daughters, Amy Hurteau and her husband, Todd, of North Smithfield, Sarah Bennett and her husband, Neil, of Cranston, and Rebecca Grintchenko and her husband, William, of North Attleboro, Mass.; his brother, Paul Dexter, and his wife, Marjorie, of St. Augustine, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Hailey and Thomas Hurteau, Megan and Molly Grintchenko, and Angela Bennett.
His funeral will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, beginning with visitation at 10:30 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., North Smithfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St. #800, Miami, FL 33131.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.