Arthur T. Ross, 86, of Franklin, Mass., passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2022, at Bayberry Commons.
He was the husband of Nina (Fudge) Ross, whom he married on Aug. 27, 1958. Born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., he was the son of the late James and Mildred (Matthews) Ross. Arthur and Nina lived in Blackstone, Mass., for 46 years while raising their family before moving to Parrish, Fla., to spend their retirement.
Upon graduation from St. Clements High School, Arthur joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. After serving his time in the armed forces, he then began a career in the steel manufacturing industry. Arthur was an active member of the Blackstone Lions Club (former president), the Knights of Columbus, and the Grand Lodge of Masons. He was an avid golfer, landing a hole-in-one at New England Country Club and had a league named after him at Chemawa Golf Course. Arthur also loved to dance, and he and Nina would often be the first and last couple on the dance floor at various social events. Arthur and Nina would have celebrated their 64th anniversary on Aug. 27.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves behind five children, Marcia Beaulieu (Dennis Parente) of North Providence, R.I., Arthur Jr. (Mary-Jo) Ross of Leicester, N.C., Robert (Sharon) Ross of Uxbridge, Mass., Stephen (Lesley) Ross of Franklin, Mass., and Carol (Jon) Archambault of Blackstone, Mass. He also leaves behind his 14 grandchildren, Tracy (Glenn) Dusablon, Thomas (Jennifer) Beaulieu, Bryanna (Samuel) Ballmer, Alyssa Moore, Cassandra Moore, Caleigh (Andrew) Keating, Andrew (Kimie) Ross, Aidan Ross, Megan Ross, Abigail (Bryan) Torres, Chloe (Mason Saunders) Ross, Cooper Ross, Kyle (Lauren) Archambault, Jenna (Matthew Laux) Archambault; and his nine great-grandchildren. Arthur is predeceased by his loving daughter, Lori Moore of Bellevue, Wash. He is also survived by his sister Dorothea Sopper of Keene, N.H., and predeceased by his siblings Margaret, Janet, James, John, and Mildred.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. A service will follow the calling hours at 3 p.m., and can be viewed live online at https://tinyurl.com/yf2jp9xh. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Waverley Oaks Park, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
