Ashley A. Donnelly, 27, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at home.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Lori Donnelly of Cumberland and the late Bradford H. Violet. Ashley was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
She was a 2013 graduate of LaSalle Academy, Providence, and also attended Rhode Island College.
She attended St. Mary Bay View Academy.
Ashley was a beautiful and vibrant soul, her smile would fill the room. She loved to laugh, enjoy life, and spend time with family and friends. She liked to travel, and loved animals. She had a strong faith in God that she shared with people often.
For much of her working career, Ashley was a real estate agent.
Beside her mother, she was the niece of Lisa Sawaia and her husband, Mark, of Cumberland, and Ronald Donnelly Jr., of North Attleboro, Mass., and Michaela Violet of Warwick; along with her two cousins Wyatt and Bella Donnelly. She also leaves her paternal grandparents Gail Conley and her husband, Pat, of Bristol and Henry Violet of Barrington. She was the granddaughter of the late Ronald J. and Norma M. (Almeida) Donnelly and the niece of the late Nicole Violet.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ashley's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
