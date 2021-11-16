Assunta A. (Bonetti) Giblin, 82, formerly of Cumberland passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Generoso and Michelina (Vessella) Bonetti. She resided in Cumberland for many years, previously residing in Lincoln and Providence.
Mrs. Giblin worked in the accounting department for Citizens Bank in East Providence for 30 years.
Sue, as she was affectionately known, was a communicant of the St. Jude Parish in Lincoln. She enjoyed dancing, cooking big meals for her family, as well as dinner and a movie with her friends.
She leaves her children, Lori Giblin-Scanlon and her husband, Michael, of Bourne, Mass., Lynn Mignani of Las Vegas, Nev., Michael Giblin and his wife, Lisa, of Las Vegas, William Giblin and his wife, Tracy, of Las Vegas; her seven grandchildren, Adam, Austin, Miranda, Camryn, Emily, Mia, and Sophie. She was the youngest sister of the late Gabriele Mollicone, Antonetta Battista, John Bonetti, and Louise Veillette.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Sue's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in the St. Jude Parish, Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://prpln.info/aw .
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
