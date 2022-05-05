Astrid F. Stott, 85, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Albert H. and Alice F. (Clough) Stott.
She is survived by her niece, Brenda A. Steere, of Mapleville, R.I., and nephew, Glenn Stott of Akron, Ohio. She was the great-aunt of Chad Steere of Sutton, Mass., Jennifer Rivers of Oakland, R.I., and Sherri Green of Wichita, Kan., as well as several great-great nieces and nephews. Astrid was predeceased by her brother, David Edward Stott, her nephew, David Alan Stott, and great-nephew, David Albert Stott.
Astrid was a lifelong Chepachet resident. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in Providence. As a young woman, Astrid was an accomplished horse rider. Competing in several competitions in New England, she was awarded countless ribbons and trophies.
Astrid loved the outdoors. She traveled to Aruba many times during her life and enjoyed visiting Ireland. Bike riding with friends was a favorite activity for Astrid, as well as gathering with her friends or family for many lunches. She always enjoyed many family gatherings at Wilson’s Reservoir in Pascoag with her niece and niece’s husband, Brenda and Warren Steere, their family, extended family and friends.
Prior to her retirement, Astrid worked at A.T. Cross Company in Lincoln, R.I., for many years. Astrid took great pride in her home and her yard, especially her prize-winning rose bush. She loved cats. Through the years, Astrid rescued and raised numerous feral cats, providing them a warm and loving home.
She will be missed dearly by all those who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass in Our Lady of Good Help Church, Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private.
