NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Winter Vibes at the Mancini Center will present Ken Marrocco on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. He will perform his “rockin’” Christmas tunes. The Public is invited.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Thursday, Dec. 8 and Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Dementia Support Group meets Thursday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. Build relationships and acquire educational tips.
• A Smartphone Workshop, provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Android phone users will meet at 10 a.m. and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• The craft class, Craftastic, will meet Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. This month’s project is a pine cone Christmas tree. Participants are required to bring in pine cones. All other materials are provided by the center. Registration is required. Space is limited.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, Dec. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.
• The 2018 movie “The Christmas Chronicles” will be shown at the Mancini Cinema on Monday, Dec. 19, at 12:30 p.m.
• The center’s Poker League is welcoming new poker players for its new 20-week session beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 28. All who are interested may reach out to Eileen Cook, the league facilitator, at 401-369-7068.
