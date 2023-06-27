Audrey J. Poliquin (Stevenson) passed away quietly in her home on June 24, 2023.
Born in Providence, daughter of the late William and Emma (Gseller) Stevenson, she was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Poliquin for 59 years. She was a former bank teller and bookkeeper before retiring in 1995.
She leaves two sons, Timothy R. Poliquin of Jacksonville, Fla., and Scott W. Poliquin of Greenville; and a daughter, Suzanne A. Ferrante, and husband, Michael, of Johnston, along with three grandchildren, Rebecca, Samantha and Michael and a great-grandson, Theo. She was the sister of the late Norma E. Albro and the late James W. Stevenson.
She played softball for MMFI Insurance Co. and was an avid bowler for over 50 years. She was also the first president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Smithfield Boys Club and an active member and former officer of the Apple Blossom Garden Club. Audrey was a dedicated member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and loved spending time with the St. Thomas community and her many friends. She also enjoyed working in her gardens, cooking, and sewing, but her greatest love was spending time with her family.
A Requiem Eucharist will be held on Friday, June 30, at 11 a.m., in St. Thomas Church, Putnam Pike, Greenville. Visitation will be held Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904; www.hopehealthco.org and St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Capitol Campaign, 1 Smith Ave., Smithfield, RI 02828.
