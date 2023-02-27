Auguste "Augie" Robert Vanmoerkerque, 89, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away on Feb. 21, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was the cherished husband of Gloria E. (Hebert) Vanmoerkerque to whom he was married on Sept. 17, 1955.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 11:55 am
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Oct. 8, 1933, he was a son of the late Robert P. Vanmoerkerque, a native of France, and Jeannettia (Osborn) Vanmoerkerque, a native of North Attleboro, Mass.
A true patriot, he was honored to have served in the United States Army from his enlistment on Jan. 2, 1952, until his honorable discharge on Dec. 16, 1954. He was the recipient of the U. N. Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars and the Good Conduct Medal.
Mr. Vanmoerkerque retired in 1998 after eight years of service as a custodian for the Woonsocket School Department. Previously, he was employed by the former Jannell Truck Body.
A kind and gentle soul, he will be lovingly remembered for being the consummate gentleman. He and his family were parishioners of Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church, Woonsocket, R.I.
He was an avid Boston Bruins fan, but most of all loved spending time with his children and grandchildren doing home improvement projects. He loved looking at a photo of himself and his wife and saying, "that's me and my wife."
In addition to his wife of 67 years, he leaves his children: Linda Belleville and her husband, Tom, of Woonsocket, R.I.; Arthur Vanmoerkerque and his wife, Blanche, of Cumberland, R.I.; Carol Marcinkiewicz and her husband, Tom, of Stafford, Va.; George Vanmoerkerque and his wife, Connie, of Harrisville, R.I.; and Janet Gaylord and her husband, Brett, of Gates, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren; eight, soon to be nine, great-grandchildren; his sisters Theresa Valliant in Maine and Barbara Vanmoerkerque in Connecticut, and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was the beloved brother of the late Jennettia, Robert, Julia, Helen, Joseph, Clarance and Julian.
Family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend a time of visitation on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, R.I., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.
Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville, R.I.
Please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association - RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906, or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lake funeral home.com.
Arrangements under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Ave., Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, Mass., 508-695-0200.
