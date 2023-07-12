Barbara A. (Billington) Lannigan, 84, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, with her family by her side at Hope Health and Palliative Care, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Peter S. Lannigan and they had been married for the past 64 years.
Born in Valley Falls, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Boulais) Billington. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Barbara graduated from St. Mary Academy - Bay View and was employed at Cadillac Textiles Inc. during her early career and later, as office manager for the FRAM Company in East Providence for almost 20 years.
Barbara lived her life fully and dearly loved her family. Acknowledged as the matriarch of the family, she brought the gang together for home cooked meals of which there was no compare. She infused her spirited personality into everything she did and her laugh, heard a mile away, was infectious. She shared everything with her beloved husband Pete including trips to Florida and Prince Edward Island. But she called New England her home; enjoying annual trips to see the foliage in Vermont and watch the waves crash along Maine’s rocky shore. Yet, without doubt, her favorite view was of the glorious farm at her home in Cumberland; where she welcomed friends and her entire family, including siblings Bonnie, Joe and Al. The door to "Barbara’s B&B" was always wide open for those she loved and in need of comfort. Barbara concluded each day by watching the stunning sunsets on the farm, enjoying a cuppa tea or glass of wine. She absolutely adored her two sons, Peter and Michael, built her life around them, reveled in everything they did, and welcomed their wives, Karen and Beth, as daughters of her own. She exuded an endless love to all her grandchildren, Kelly, Sean, Grace and Ava and never tired of hearing of their accomplishments. The love she gave was returned to her in equal measure. Barbara, there can be no doubt, we love you more. God’s peace be with her in her eternal rest.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her two sons, Peter S. Lannigan and his wife Karen of Easton, Conn., and Michael F. Lannigan and his wife Beth of Holden, Mass.; her four beloved grandchildren, Kelly Lannigan, Sean Lannigan, Grace Lannigan and Ava Lannigan; her brother Joseph Billington and her sister, Bonnie Billington; as well as nieces and nephews, Joseph Billington, Janet Eckman, Linda Flues, Matthew Billington, Nicholas Palma, and Christian Branson. She was the sister of the late Albert Billington.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Barbara's life celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in the St. Aidan Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
