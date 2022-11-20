Barbara E. (Harrison) Buglio, 75, formerly of North Smithfield, passed away surrounded by love on Nov. 19, 2022, at the Village at Waterman Lake, Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late Carl Buglio. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Evelyn (Jones) Harrison of Slatersville. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School in 1965, and Pawtucket Memorial Nursing School in 1968.
Mrs. Buglio worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years. Nursing was a perfect match for her talent of taking care of others. Previous places of employment included the former Woonsocket Hospital, Mt. St. Francis Health Center, Oakland Grove Health Care Center, and the Arc of Northern RI (now Seven Hills Foundation). She was a lifelong and active member of St. James Episcopal Church, Woonsocket, having sung in its junior choir and participated in its youth group as a teen. She went on to instruct Sunday school and later serve on its altar guild and vestry. When Barbara was no longer able to attend church without help, she was fortunate to spend time worshiping with friends and family at Emmanuel Church in Cumberland and St. John’s Church in Sandwich, Mass. Her faith became her cornerstone as she navigated the course of her decade-long illness.
In her spare time, she had many interests, including dancing, painting and crafting, gardening, walking and swimming in her backyard pool.
Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother who adored her three children and eight grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Amy Gravel and her husband, Roger, of North Smithfield, Adam Buglio and his wife, Gisela, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Amanda Horrigan and her husband, Sean, of Sandwich, Mass.; eight grandchildren, Madison, Evan, and Nathan Gravel, Thiago, Luca, and Leo Buglio, and Grace and Violet Horrigan; as well as her close cousin, George Voelker, of North Smithfield.
Barbara was fun-loving, and she was as kind as she was beautiful. She had a gentle word and a kind glow for everyone. She will be remembered for having lived a modest life that focused on giving and serving others. Above all else, she will be remembered for her love of God and family and her strong determination and dignity with which she handled everything she encountered in life.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, beginning with visitation at 9 a.m., at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a service at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Road, North Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers and continuing with Barbara’s legacy of always helping others, the family requests donations in Barbara’s name be sent to the Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod at www.alzfamilysupport.org.
