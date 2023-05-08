Barbara J. (Schmitt) Lumnah, 75, of Harriet Lane, Cumberland, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Normand Lumnah.
Born in Attleboro, Mass., a daughter of the late Jerome and Mary (Seipp) Schmitt, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 46 years.
Mrs. Lumnah worked as an executive secretary for the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education for over 20 years. Upon her retirement, she worked for Target Stores in Lincoln.
Barbara enjoyed reading, shopping, watching waves at the beach, and playing games with family and friends including cards, Scrabble and Yahtzee. She loved spending time with her grandchildren most of all.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Antunes, and her husband Craig, of Cumberland, and Jennifer Sobczak and her husband, Mike, of Cumberland; one sister, Mary “Fran” LaPlante of Salisbury, Mass.; two brothers, Louis Schmitt of Warwick and John Schmitt of South Attleboro, Mass.; and four grandchildren, Christopher Antunes and his wife, Brittney, Matthew Antunes, Lee Tomlin and Kenny Sobczak. She was the sister of the late Jerome Schmitt Jr. and William Schmitt.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
