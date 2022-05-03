Barbara J. (Sproul) Robertson, 82 of Franklin Street, Lincoln, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew E.Q. Robertson, Jr.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (McDonald) Sproul, she was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
Mrs. Robertson worked as a quality control inspector for John W. Little Company, Pawtucket, retiring in 1997.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was a member of Four Corners Community Chapel, Cumberland.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan E. Kane, and her husband, Michael, of Warwick; two sons, Douglas S. Robertson, and his wife, Sammi, of North Attleboro, Mass., and Scott A. Robertson, and his wife, Erin, of Lincoln; her twin sister, Beverly Bedford of Lincoln; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Garrels, and her husband, Brent, Samantha Fazzio, Alicia Marganti, Ashley Robertson, Rachel Robertson, Bailey Robertson and Spencer Robertson; five great-grandchildren, Kylee Fazzio, Georgie Garrels, Kaiden Albro, Bernadette Garrels, and Ryan Albro.
Her funeral will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at noon in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Thursday, May 5, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Bailey’s Team for Autism, 164 Westside Ave., North Attleboro, MA 02760, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
