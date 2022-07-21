Barbara (Bottomley) Jones, 88, of Scituate R.I., passed away in Indialantic, Fla., on July 10, 2022, with loved ones by her side in her final days.

The daughter of Amelia and Thomas Bottomley and sister of Nancy Buffkin and Thomas Bottomley Jr., Barbara is also pre-deceased by her husband, Harry, and daughter Pamela Labrie who she has joined in heaven. She is survived by her daughter Laura Winchell-Jeffrey (Robert), son Thomas Jones (Katrina), and son-in-law Gary Labrie (Donna), as well as five grandchildren and one, great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

