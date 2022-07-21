Barbara (Bottomley) Jones, 88, of Scituate R.I., passed away in Indialantic, Fla., on July 10, 2022, with loved ones by her side in her final days.
The daughter of Amelia and Thomas Bottomley and sister of Nancy Buffkin and Thomas Bottomley Jr., Barbara is also pre-deceased by her husband, Harry, and daughter Pamela Labrie who she has joined in heaven. She is survived by her daughter Laura Winchell-Jeffrey (Robert), son Thomas Jones (Katrina), and son-in-law Gary Labrie (Donna), as well as five grandchildren and one, great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a long-term employee of Mine Safety in Smithfield, R.I., before her retirement and a pillar of the Greystone Primitive Methodist Church in North Providence, R.I.
Her greatest loves beyond her family were a round of golf on any day ending in y, her many years in various bowling leagues, and her unwavering devotion to the Boston Red Sox. She was ecstatic to make a hole in one just before her 80th birthday. Barbara had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tease and play practical jokes. She loved to travel and was blessed with the ability to join family on trips all over the world including Australia, Bermuda, England, France, Spain and Italy.
Barbara’s life will be fondly remembered by family and friends when she is interred next to her husband at the Rhode Island Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, R.I.
