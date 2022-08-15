Mrs. Barbara L. Bowes, 94, died Friday, Aug. 12, at the Village at Waterman Lake in Smithfield, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Born in Haverhill, Mass., to Eugene and Mary Lawler, Barbara was the older sister of the late Gene Lawler Jr.
Barbara and her beloved husband, the late William J. Bowes Jr., lived in Middleton, Mass., for over 60 years.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Bowes) Iannotti and her husband Michael P. Iannotti of Smithfield, her daughter-in-law Margie (Bowes) Kaat and her husband Jim Kaat of Manchester, Vermont, her granddaughter, Jessica Anne Zahlany and her husband Phillip Zahlany of Lincoln, and her two great-grandchildren Ezrie M. Zahlany and Benjamin J. Zahlany. She was also the loving mother of the late William J. Bowes III.
Barbara trained to be a registered nurse at Beverly Hospital. She worked in Beverly, Salem, and Hunt Memorial Hospital as a private nurse before becoming the school nurse in Middleton, Mass.
She was an active parishioner of St. Agnes Church in Middleton. She loved Middleton and was a member of the Garden Club and Friends of Flint Library and volunteered her time and talents to local thrift shops and flu clinics. She was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester, Mass.
Her love and gentle caring will be sorely missed by both family and friends.
Arrangements: Visiting hours will be held prior to mass on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., at the O’Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 167 Maple St., (Route 62) Danvers, Mass. Her funeral Mass will be held from St. Agnes Parish, 22 Boston St., Middleton, Mass., at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Middleton, Mass. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Hope Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, R.I. 02904. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
