Barbara M. Menhart, 79, of Abbott Run Valley Road, Cumberland, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Woonsocket Health Centre, Woonsocket, R.I.
She was the daughter of the late Frank J. Menhart and Marie R. (Dudick) Menhart.
Barbara M. Menhart, 79, of Abbott Run Valley Road, Cumberland, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Woonsocket Health Centre, Woonsocket, R.I.
She was the daughter of the late Frank J. Menhart and Marie R. (Dudick) Menhart.
Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, she relocated to New England in 1969, residing in Walpole and Norwood, Mass., before moving to Cumberland in 1974.
She was a graduate of Marygrove College, Detroit, Michigan, receiving a bachelor's degree in 1963 and a master's of education degree in 1966. She completed advanced graduate studies in English at Boston University in 1975.
She taught Latin and English for the Allen Park, Mich., Public Schools from 1963 to 1969. In 1964 and 1965, she was State Chairman of the Michigan Junior Classical League.
She also taught English at the Eleanor M. Johnson Middle School, Walpole, Mass., from 1969 to 1983. During this time, she was the co-founder and co-advisor of the P.M. Club, an extracurricular travel club for 9th-grade students.
From 1983 until her retirement in 2017, she worked as a Registration Program Specialist for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division, located in Boston.
Her interests included travel, music and the theater, cooking, writing and recreational walking. She was a fan of the New England Patriots.
From 1984 until her death, she was a member of the volunteer usher staff at Providence Performing Arts Center, Veterans' Memorial Auditorium and Trinity Square Repertory Theater in Providence and the Gamm Theatre in Pawtucket/Warwick. During Summers from 1976 to 1983, she was a volunteer driver for Meals-on-Wheels.
She took part in numerous walk-athons to support local charities. For five years, 1995-1999, she was the top fundraiser for the annual Pawtucket Times/Salvation Army Santa Claus Run and Walk to aid less fortunate families during the holidays.
She was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Ashton.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Mich.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.