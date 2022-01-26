Barbara M. Tanguay, 73, formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late Lucien Tanguay. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jean (Dickervitz) Graziano.
Barbara was an excellent cook and joyfully passed on that ability to two of her three children. She was extremely feisty and had a love of fine things, shopping and the New England Patriots. Barbara was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by three children, Christine Paulhus and her husband, Kenneth, Jennifer Agin and her husband, Michael, and Michael Tanguay and his wife, Brandy; her sister, Sandra Iannelli, and her husband, Paul; and six grandchildren, Kenneth Paulhus Jr., Tayla Agin, Megan Paulhus, Nicholas Agin, Gracin Tanguay, and Ella Tanguay. She was the sister of the late Anthony Graziano.
The funeral and burial are private. Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
