Barbara Martin, 89, of Cumberland, R.I., daughter of the late Henry Paulhus and Anna (Oszaica) Paulhus, passed away peacefully at Miriam Hospital on May 14, 2022, after a brief illness.
She was the beloved mother of Diane Peters (and her husband Robert) of Oro Valley, Ariz., and beloved sister of Henry Paulhus (and his wife Theresa) of Cumberland, R.I., Robert Paulhus of Cranston, R.I., Ronald Paulhus (and his wife Judy) of Foxboro, Mass., and Richard Paulhus of Pawtucket, R.I. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her ex-husband, Emile Martin, of Providence, R.I., to whom she was married for 25 years.
Barbara was born in Central Falls, R.I. in 1932. She lived in Pawtucket and Providence for many years before moving to Cumberland after she retired. She was employed by International Packaging in Pawtucket, R.I., for over 30 years. Barbara was also an active member of the Cumberland Housing Authority.
She loved animals, nature, and traveling. She owned many dogs and cats over the years. She took numerous road trips all along the east coast from Maine to Florida. In 1991, she traveled with her daughter and a wildlife adventure group to the Magdalen Islands off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, where they flew by helicopter and landed on the ice floes of the St. Lawrence Seaway spending the next four hours interacting with white fluffy newborn baby harp seals. There was nothing but ice and harp seals as far as the eye could see. Barbara and her daughter also took many trips to New York City visiting the museums, the Statue of Liberty, and other points of interest. Barbara also visited her daughter and son-in-law in Arizona where they took day-trips to Saguaro National Park and Tombstone, Ariz..
A memorial service will be held at the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I., on Saturday, June 4, at noon, with visitation prior to the service from 10:3 a.m. to noon. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory.
Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to: Hotel for Homeless Dogs, New England Humane Society, 44 Martin St., Cumberland, RI 02864.
