Barry N. Logan, 83, of Cumberland, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Gately) Logan. Born in Boone, N.C., he was the son of the late William and Ruth (Taylor) Logan. He resided in Cumberland for over 60 years, previously he resided in Morganton, N.C.
Mr. Logan was a United States Navy veteran.
He was the owner of Barry's Auto of Cumberland for many years until his retirement.
Barry enjoyed everything outdoors, from hiking to fishing, boating, and hunting. Those who love him will always remember his down to earth nature, his generosity and his dry sense of humor.
He leaves his children, Barry R. Logan and his wife, Victoria, of Burrillville; Beth Ann Logan and her husband, Michael DeAngelo, of Southington, Conn., Barbara Gervais and her husband, Robert, of Rehoboth, Mass., Brenda R. Logan of Attleboro, Mass., and Brian Logan and his wife, Diane, of Santa Clara, Calif.; his four grandchildren and three great-granchildren.
His funeral and burial will be private.
