Bart J. Miller, 80, formerly of Cumberland, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln.
Born and raised in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Austin and Helen Miller. He resided in Pawtucket, Attleboro and for the last 12 years of his life at Chimney Hill Apartments in Cumberland.
A 1960 graduate of Tolman High School, he worked his way through Rhode Island College and graduated in 1967 with a degree in industrial arts. For the next few years, he taught in Duxbury, Mass., Warwick, R.I., and Attleboro, Mass.. From 1972 to 1982 he was the proprietor of the Bird’s Nest Pub in Central Falls, R.I. He worked for Cox Cable from 1982 to 1989. He loved to drive and in later life he operated the Stagecoach Express, a car service. Until 16 months before his death he was an Uber driver for four hours every day, enjoying the work and constantly complaining about Rhode Island’s increasing traffic congestion.
Bart loved sports and the friends he met through sports especially those at the Little Rhody Cafe, where he had a reserved seat for all TV sporting events. He was a New England Patriots season ticket holder for 40 years and a member of the Attleboro Elks for 35 years. If his parents had known he needed glasses, he would have been a better teenage first baseman. He bowled six 300 games, was a decent softball player, a surprisingly agile 6-foot-5-inch hockey goalie and a golfer who knew his limits … and always a kind and honorable gentleman.
He was predeceased by his parents, Austin and Helen Miller of St. Teresa’s Parish Pawtucket. He leaves behind his younger brother, David, of Austin, Texas.
This spring there will be a Saturday afternoon gathering to say good-by to Bart. If you would like to join us for steaks and some decent beer at a local Pawtucket restaurant, please drop an email to Dave Miller at MailDaveMiller@gmail.com.
David would like to thank all the nurses who helped Bart in his final year including Nicki S., Sandra V., and Amanda G. Also, the fine staff at the Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln, the Reverend Michael J. Kelley of St. Agatha and Precious Blood parishes, Woonsocket, R.I., and the kind hospice caregivers who helped ease Bart’s passage in his final days.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
