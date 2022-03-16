Beatrice H. Weigand, 85, of Woonsocket died Saturday March 12, 2022, at Trinity Health & Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late William “Bill” Weigand.
Born in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Yvonne (Archambault) Corriveau. She was a resident of Woonsocket for most of her life.
In her earlier years Beatrice worked at the Howard Johnson’s Restaurant at Park Square. She was later employed as a bank teller at the Rhode Island Hospital Trust and Fleet Bank before retiring.
Beatrice grew up in St. Ann’s parish where she was active in her youth. In her later years she participated in activities at the Woonsocket Senior Center. Among some of her favorite pastimes were crossword puzzles and word search, reading and movies.
Beatrice will be remembered for her love for her family, she truly held them close to her heart.
Beatrice is survived by three sons, Russell Remillard of Woonsocket, Andre Remillard and his wife, Reinette, of Arizona, and John Remillard and his wife, Lina, of Cumberland, and a daughter, Denise DeConte, and her husband, Neil, of Burrillville. She was the sister of Wilfred, Ronald and Edward Corriveau, Claire Bousquet and the late Gloria Provencheur. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families. Beatrice is also survived by her late husband Bill’s family including Ronald Weigand his wife, Erin, of Cumberland and their daughter, Alyssa Weigand.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity (OLQM Church) on Park Avenue in Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association RI Chapter, 345 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI. 02906, or www.alz.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.