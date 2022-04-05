Beatrice M. Lepore, 79, of Cumberland passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
She was the loving and devoted wife of 60 years to the late Frank T. "Sonny" Lepore.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Beatrice (Ponton) Dubreuil. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Mrs. Lepore was a CNA, working primarily in Hospice Care for Personal Home Health Care Inc. of Cumberland.
Beatrice enjoyed gardening, trips to the beach, traveling and camping with her family. Those who love her will remember her affection for birds and her flowers, but most of all will remember her kind, generous nature and the love she carried for her family.
She leaves her children, Rita Patras of Cumberland, Deborah Tully of Chepachet, Christine Mockler of Cumberland, Thomas Lepore of Cumberland, Frank Lepore of Cumberland, Joseph Lepore of Burrillville, Steve Lepore of Cumberland, Tammy Lepore of Cumberland, James Lepore of Cumberland; her brother, Daniel Dubreuil, of Cumberland; her 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and her one great-great-grandson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rita Dubreuil, Robert Dubreuil, and Armand Dubreuil.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Beatrice's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 2346 Post Road #202, Warwick, RI 02886, or to the Alzheimer's Association of R.I., 245 Waterman St. Providence, RI 02906.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jduffyfuneralhome.com.
