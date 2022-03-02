Beatrice R. (Rabideau) Choiniere, 96, of North Smithfield, died Feb. 28, 2022, in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late Armand Choiniere. Born in Pascoag, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ada (Dickey) Rabideau.
Mrs. Choiniere worked with her husband as the bookkeeper for their business, Armand's Auto Parts, North Smithfield. She loved and cared for her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children, and enjoyed spending summers with them on Echo Lake, Pascoag. Beatrice was a faithful woman and was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, North Smithfield. She enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, playing the organ, and loved dogs.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Suzanne Portney and her husband, Howard, of Woonsocket, Theresa Franklin and her husband, Eugene, of Burrillville, Edgar Rabideau Jr. of Woonsocket, Joanne Rabideau of Woonsocket, the late Dorothy Daggett of Pascoag, Rochelle Dexter of Ohio, her godchild, Diane Pincince, and her husband, Rene Pincince, recently deceased, of Woonsocket, Michael Choiniere and his wife, Joanne, of Cranston, Elaine Choiniere of Cumberland, Paul Choiniere Jr. of Cranston, Linda Marty of Manville, Raymond Trinque and his wife, Barbara, of Texas, Joan Duquette of Woonsocket, Wanda Lafleur of Woonsocket, Shirley Laverdiere of North Smithfield, and Mary Kane of Cumberland. She was the sister of the late Edgar and Raymond Rabideau, Ada Croteau, and Viola Gauvin.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, beginning with visitation at 10:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., North Smithfield. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896.
