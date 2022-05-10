Benjamin Lloyd Thurston, 95, died peacefully in his sleep on April 4, 2022.
He was the son of the late Benjamin Leonard and Marion Hawes Thurston. He was predeceased by his infant sister, Joan, brothers Leonard and Richard Thurston. He is survived by his sons Steve (Cathy Haase), Robert (Susan), David and daughter, Sheila Thurston; grandsons Erik (Lynn) and Kevin Thurston and great-grandson, Killian Thurston.
He graduated from Pawtucket West High School and was a Navy veteran of WWII, serving in Panama. After the war, he returned to Pawtucket and attended Bryant College. He married Patricia Ann Kelly and they lived in Pawtucket, Lincoln and Foster. Ben was the owner and president of Frost Box Company in Pawtucket. He served on the Board of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, and was a member of the Pawtucket Rotary Club, the To Kalon Club, where he was a champion bowler, and the Foster Country Club. A dedicated golfer, he taught both grandsons to golf and served as their Golfing Merit Badge counselor.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 20, 2022, at noon in St. Paul the Apostle Church, 116A Danielson Pike, Foster. Private burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, 1 Moeller Place, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860 or to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, R.I. 02904, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
